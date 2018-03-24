West Seattle Saturday: Run, dine, bid, cheer, hunt for eggs, more … and don’t forget the Alaskan Way Viaduct closure

We start with the big traffic reminder – the Alaskan Way Viaduct is closed for inspection:

The closure is scheduled to continue until 6 pm, and if it’s not finished today, 6 am-6 pm again tomorrow. We’ll update whenever it reopens, whether at 6 or sooner, and should have the Sunday info by then.

Also of note before we get to the list of what’s up in West Seattle:

MARCH FOR OUR LIVES: As previewed here Friday, one of the students organizing the march from Capitol Hill to Seattle Center is a West Seattle resident, Emilia Allard. Also, WS participants are invited to meet up at the playground area in the southeast corner of Cal Anderson Park; the rally’s at 10 am, march at 11 am.

Now, from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar:

WHITE CENTER 5K: Even if you’re not already registered for this fun run/walk, you can sign up on site at White Center Heights Park starting at 8 am; racers go at 9 am – more info here. Three White Center nonprofits are the beneficiaries. (7th SW/SW 102nd)

NEW LACROSSE TEAM: You’re invited to cheer for the new girls’ team launched by the Southwest Titans Lacrosse Club, first game 9 am at Pathfinder K-8, as previewed here. (1901 SW Genesee)

34TH DISTRICT DEMOCRATIC CAUCUS: The every-two-years caucus is happening today, and the gathering place for Democrats in the 34th District – which includes West Seattle – is Evergreen High School in White Center, starting at 10 am. Lots of info here. (830 SW 116th)

YACHT RACE FYI: 10 am-2 pm, if you’re looking to the north or west, you might see the Corinthian Yacht Club’s Three Tree Point race in progress.

FOREST LAWN EGG HUNT AND CELEBRATION: The egg hunt for ages 12 and under at Forest Lawn Cemetery (WSB sponsor) is at noon, but the family activities start at 10 am and continue until 2 pm – details in our calendar listing. (6701 30th SW)

MOMENTIA MIX: 10:30 am-noon at Camp Long:

A free monthly event for community members with memory loss and their family and friends at Camp Long. Enjoy community, tasty treats, and a different creative activity each month, including music, movement, improv, art, bingo, and more!

(5200 35th SW)

SPAGHETTI DINNER & AUCTION FOR WSHS BASEBALL: As previewed here, you’re invited to West Side Presbyterian for a spaghetti dinner (5-9 pm) and silent auction (5-7 pm) to raise money for West Seattle High School‘s baseball team. (3601 California SW)

RAINIER ROLLER GIRLS: Roller-derby bout at Southgate Roller Rink, starting with VIP doors at 5:30 pm. All ages. Find out more about the RRG here.

(9646 17th SW)

DINNER & AUCTION FOR CONCORD: As previewed here, 6-9 pm at (corrected) South Park Neighborhood Center, you’re invited to dine and bid to benefit Concord International (Elementary) School. (8201 10th Ave S)

BOOK SIGNING: At the Duwamish Tribe Longhouse in West Seattle, Charles M. Buerge, the author of “Chief Seattle and the Town That Took His Name” plans a signing, 6-8 pm. (4705 W. Marginal Way SW)

INTERSECTIONS FESTIVAL: The comedy festival continues through Sunday at Youngstown Cultural Arts Center in North Delridge, with performances at 7 pm and 9 pm tonight – lineups and ticket info are here. (4408 Delridge Way SW)

ROO FORREST AND FRIENDS: 7-9 pm, performing “an eclectic mix of originals and covers,” at C & P Coffee Company (WSB sponsor). (5612 California SW)

BEYOND THE HIGHLIGHTS … see what else is up, via our complete-calendar page! And the full list of egg hunts and other seasonal happenings, including church services for Holy Week and Easter, is here.