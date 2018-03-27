West Seattle Neighborhood Greenway to be extended to North Admiral; drop-in discussions set

Just learned from the Department of Neighborhoods‘ e-mail newsletter that an SDOT project has grown: The West Seattle Neighborhood Greenway, previously planned for a route from SW Edmunds to SW Roxbury, will “extend the route all the way to SW College St.” That’s according to the city calendar listings for two upcoming “drop-in” meetings about the route extension, which to our knowledge has not otherwise been announced. So if you’re interested, here are the dates/times/places on the city calendar: 4:30 pm-6 pm April 9th at Uptown Espresso in The Junction (California/Edmunds/Erskine) and 10:30 am-noon April 14th at Hotwire Online Coffeehouse, also in The Junction (4410 California SW). We have an inquiry out to the project team to ask more about the extension plan.

