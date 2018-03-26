West Seattle Monday: Dine out to help the Helpline; review park/street proposals; more…

(Tug and barge passing Alki, photographed by Jim Borrow)

Quick look at highlights for the rest of your West Seattle Monday:

DINE OUT TO HELP THE HELPLINE: All day – until closing at 10 pm – MOD Pizza‘s new West Seattle restaurant is giving a portion of proceeds to help the West Seattle Helpline. Just show the special flyer, which you can do via your phone – it’s linked in our calendar listing. (4755 Fauntleroy Way SW)

LAST CHANCE TO REVIEW LOCAL PARK/STREET $ SUGGESTIONS: The fifth and final District 1 meeting for you to look at potential local projects in Your Voice, Your Choice – ideas for spending city $ on streets/parks. Just stop by Southwest Library between 5:30 and 7:30 pm. Here’s the list of what you’ll be considering. (9010 35th SW)

FAMILY STORY TIME: 6:30-7 pm at High Point Library – bring kids of all ages. Free and fun. (35th SW/SW Raymond)

HOLY WEEK SERVICES: Our seasonal list includes services throughout the week, from the churches that have sent us their schedules – not too late for us to add more (send info ASAP to editor@westseattleblog.com).