LIGHT RAIL: Sound Transit sets the date for West Seattle’s first ‘neighborhood forum’

(Sound Transit Link file photo, Capitol Hill)

In our ongoing coverage of the planning for West Seattle (and Ballard) light rail, we’ve mentioned that Sound Transit promised its first series of “neighborhood forums” would start in late April, with one in West Seattle. Details have just gone public: 10 am-12:30 pm Saturday, May 5th, at the Masonic Hall in The Junction (4736 40th SW, same site as the February open house). Here’s how it will work, Sound Transit says:

· Sign in and check out project maps and background info (10 minutes) · Watch a brief presentation that covers the project overview and new concepts from early scoping (20 minutes) · Break out into small groups to discuss neighborhood-specific topics and share your insights (2 hours)

If you’re not already on the ST e-mail list, here’s the full update sent this afternoon, including plans for the non-West Seattle neighborhood forums.

Our most-recent coverage of light-rail planning, from the Stakeholder Advisory Group‘s March 14th meeting, is here.