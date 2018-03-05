WEST SEATTLE LIGHT RAIL: Last day for first round of feedback

(Sound Transit file photo, Capitol Hill)

One more reminder: Today is the end of the “early scoping” period that represents the first official phase of feedback/comments about Sound Transit light rail’s extension to West Seattle (and Ballard, though we’re focusing on the former for obvious reasons). That means the “online open house” is scheduled to end tonight. You can go through it in its entirety by starting here, or skip ahead to this section to start with the “early scoping” explanation, or go to the last page to see e-mail and postal-mail addresses for your comment(s). We’ll say it one last time – ST and others have stressed that this early period is THE time to say whatever you’re thinking – not just a yay or nay on the “representative alignment” draft plan. Where should the stations be? Could/should part of the proposed-as-all-elevated route be underground? Time to talk about it.

WHAT’S NEXT: The Stakeholder Advisory Group‘s second meeting March 14th (time/place still being finalized, ST told us today) will include a briefing on how the feedback’s gone so far. And then a few weeks later – no dates/times/places set yet – “neighborhood forums” will bring people together to talk about specific sections of the line.