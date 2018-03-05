West Seattle, Washington

WEST SEATTLE LIGHT RAIL: Last day for first round of feedback

March 5, 2018 5:45 pm
(Sound Transit file photo, Capitol Hill)

One more reminder: Today is the end of the “early scoping” period that represents the first official phase of feedback/comments about Sound Transit light rail’s extension to West Seattle (and Ballard, though we’re focusing on the former for obvious reasons). That means the “online open house” is scheduled to end tonight. You can go through it in its entirety by starting here, or skip ahead to this section to start with the “early scoping” explanation, or go to the last page to see e-mail and postal-mail addresses for your comment(s). We’ll say it one last time – ST and others have stressed that this early period is THE time to say whatever you’re thinking – not just a yay or nay on the “representative alignment” draft plan. Where should the stations be? Could/should part of the proposed-as-all-elevated route be underground? Time to talk about it.

WHAT’S NEXT: The Stakeholder Advisory Group‘s second meeting March 14th (time/place still being finalized, ST told us today) will include a briefing on how the feedback’s gone so far. And then a few weeks later – no dates/times/places set yet – “neighborhood forums” will bring people together to talk about specific sections of the line.

3 Replies to "WEST SEATTLE LIGHT RAIL: Last day for first round of feedback"

  • Eileen March 5, 2018 (8:27 pm)
    It’s alot easier than I thought to comment. Even if you aren’t sure what or where to comment on the map, you can read others comments and like or dislike. It’s really easy – please give it a try!

  • H March 5, 2018 (9:16 pm)
    Done! Thank you for the reminder. 

  • Mel March 5, 2018 (11:00 pm)
    It looks from the comments on the map like common sense is winning out, with respect to the idea of removing an Avalon station so that the line can afford a tunnel for the people of the Junction.

    With the already ever-more-congested Junction hardly the place many would want to commute to by road in order to get on what would be essentially the only train station for the vast majority of West Seattle, it might actually be a better idea to do the reverse: omit the Junction station in favor of Avalon/35th/Fauntleroy and potentially a turn to the south from there.

    I know that’s just as unlikely to happen, but if the goal is to relieve the Junction of the noticeable accoutrements of rail service, that would certainly do it, would it not? (I’d like a tunnel as much as the next person, especially for seismic reasons, but it seems like a rail line’s first priority should be to actually pick people up to move them around, not avoid being seen or heard.)

