West Seattle Friday: Morning-to-night highlights!

(Bushtit on quince, photographed by Robin Sinner, shared via WSB Flickr group)

Today’s highlights are already under way!

GIGANTIC GARAGE SALE: It’s the start of sale season and West Side Presbyterian Church is first out of the gate, with its two-day sale under way already this morning. Shop until 6 pm today and again 9 am-3 pm Saturday. (3601 California SW)

CREATE YOUR OWN COMIC: Free four-part workshop for 4th- through 7th-graders at Southwest Library starts today, 3:30-5 pm. Preregistration is required, so call ASAP (see the listing) to sign yours up! (9010 35th SW)

FISH FRIDAY: Second of three dinner events at Our Lady of Guadalupe‘s Walmesley Center during Lent. 6-8 pm – prices and menu in our calendar listing. Part of the proceeds benefit charity. (35th SW/SW Myrtle)

ART LOUNGE: Bring your art project(s) to Highland Park Improvement Club and enjoy a creative, fun atmosphere during the monthly Art Lounge. Beverages available. 21+. Doors open 7 pm. (1116 SW Holden)

DOG HOUSE PRAYERS: Live music at C & P Coffee Company (WSB sponsor), 7-9 pm. (5612 California SW)

MOVIE NIGHT AND COMMUNITY CENTER PLAN REVIEW: Come help review the plan for South Park Community Center‘s future and enjoy a free showing of the Disney hit “Coco,” 7 pm at SPCC. (8319 8th Ave. S.)

FREE CONCERT: West Seattle Community Orchestras‘ first spring concert “Fate! Love! Destiny!” is at 7:30 pm, Chief Sealth International High School auditorium – see a quick video preview here. Free; donations accepted. (2600 SW Thistle)

SEE WHAT ELSE IS UP TODAY/TONIGHT … and preview your weekend, via our complete calendar.