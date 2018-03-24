WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Transport trouble; Lincoln Park car break-in; stroller dumped

In West Seattle Crime Watch this afternoon:

TRANSPORT TROUBLE: This is developing right now – and all we have so far is from the scanner: A Southwest Precinct officer taking a suspect to jail downtown radioed that his car was on fire. Near the I-5 James Street exit, he pulled over, and the fire was quickly extinguished, but it was reported that the fire might have been caused by the suspect pulling out wires from an in-car camera. Right now the James Street exit is still blocked while this situation is being handled. (Update – 4:53 pm, it’s reopening.)

LINCOLN PARK CAR BREAK-IN: A texter sent this photo, reporting that their car was broken into in the park’s north lot between 2 and 3 pm:

We know there was a police search in the park not long after that, but have not been able yet to find out whether it was related.

STROLLER DUMPED: Very early this morning, a texter reported, two people were seen hurriedly loading something into a car at 37th and Sullivan in Upper Fauntleroy, and leaving this stroller behind:

The texter says no one has come back to the area asking about a stroller – if you know whose it is, let us know.