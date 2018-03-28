West Seattle, Washington

28 Wednesday

50℉

WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Subaru stolen with car seat, tricycle inside; stolen mail found; precinct newsletter explains crime reporting

March 28, 2018 12:43 pm
|      1 COMMENT
 |   Crime | West Seattle news

Another stolen vehicle tops West Seattle Crime Watch:

STOLEN SUBARU: From Ana:

I’m writing to see if you could help locate our stolen car. This morning my husband tried to leave for work but was instead greeted with the fact that the car was not there. We parked it along 42nd Ave in Morgan Junction; it is a 1998 Subaru, plate number BEN3517. Not much of monetary value on the inside, more of a sentimental value, our son’s car seat and tricycle were inside the car.

Call 911 if you see it.

STOLEN MAIL: From Laura:

I found a pile of what looks to be stolen, then dumped, mail at the corner of 35th and Cambridge this morning at about 9:30. The addresses are both from the 9200 block of 37th Ave SW.

HOW TO REPORT CRIME: The March newsletter from Southwest Precinct Crime Prevention Coordinator Jennifer Danner has arrived, full of helpful info about what to do to report crime:

We did cover last night’s West Seattle Block Watch Captains Network meeting and our report will be up later today/tonight.

Share This

1 Reply to "WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Subaru stolen with car seat, tricycle inside; stolen mail found; precinct newsletter explains crime reporting"

  • HelperMonkey March 28, 2018 (1:35 pm)
    Reply

    Hi Laura, can we connect on the stolen mail? Or did you return it to the post office? 

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.

WP-Backgrounds by InoPlugs Web Design and Juwelier Schönmann