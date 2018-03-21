WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Stolen Subaru Legacy, and two followups

Three notes in West Seattle Crime Watch tonight:

STOLEN CAR: Mark just e-mailed about his stolen car:

My car was stolen in front of South Seattle Collage main campus on the 5400 block of 16th Ave SW between noon – 2 pm 3/21/18. Inside the car was all my equipment for work- water jugs, cleaning equipment, hoses, etc. It’s a white ’96 Subaru Outback with a “Alki” bumper sticker on the back, and a “Keep Tahoe Blue” sticker on the rear windshield. Licence # ANC9065. I have filed a police report. If anyone has seen this car, please call 911 immediately. I need this car to perform my job.

STOLEN CAR, FOUND: The white Nissan 200SX stolen from William yesterday has been found, he tells WSB.

$52,050 BAIL FOR NICHOLAS WATSON: We reported last night on the arrest of Nicholas Watson, wanted on warrants in burglary and stolen-car cases. Two weeks after his previous arrest in Upper Morgan, a judge allowed him to be released as long as he participated in the CCAP program – but, we learned last weekend, he stopped showing up after five days, according to documents, and a warrant was issued. Then, two more warrants. And yesterday, police arrested him. Tonight we know a little more about the circumstances – the topline-only police report says he was arrested in the 4800 block of Fauntleroy Way SW and accused of drug possession. And following a bail hearing today, he remains in jail in lieu of $52,050 bail – $25,000 for each failure-to-appear warrant in the stolen-car cases, the rest from the burglary warrant. We’ll continue following the case.