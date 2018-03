The latest reader report on a stolen vehicle to watch for – from Diana:

My 1993 Green Honda Accord Wagon was stolen yesterday, Monday, March 26th, in West Seattle. It was parked on 39th SW, the backside of Trader Joe’s and West Seattle Bowl. Somewhere between 2 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. License plate ATS6628.

If you see it, call 911.

P.S. Year to date, vehicle theft is up 3 percent citywide, according to last week’s SeaStat briefing.