WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Stolen burgundy Honda Accord; dumped backpack; more

March 22, 2018 7:49 pm
Three notes in West Seattle Crime Watch tonight:

STOLEN CAR: Mary reports her burgundy four-door 1991 Honda Accord “was stolen from in front of my home north of Admiral on 45th. 779YSB. I’m hoping it’s around the neighborhood and I can come get it.” Call 911 if you see it, and then let us know and we will alert Mary.

STOLEN AND DUMPED? D sent the photo and report:

Saw this backpack between 38th and 39th on the north side of Raymond St. – appears to have been rifled thru and discarded.

JUSTICE SYSTEM, BEHIND THE SCENES: Want to find out more about how the local justice works – or doesn’t? The West Seattle Block Watch Captains Network invites you to hear from Southwest Precinct liaison Joe Everett from the City Attorney’s Office at the precinct, 6:30 pm Tuesday (March 27th)

