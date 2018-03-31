WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Stolen beige Accord; tools taken from truck

Two reader reports in West Seattle Crime Watch:

STOLEN CAR: From Brian:

Beige 1997 Honda Accord, stolen on the corner of 44th Ave and Alaska, right across from the Wells Fargo. Plate # BHH7458. Front bumper was damaged by a hit and run two months, so the car can be identified by mangled front bumper and black tape. Pirate skull and crossbones sticker on back bumper.

If you see it, call 911.

TOOLS TAKEN: From Galager: