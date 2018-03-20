WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Nicholas Watson back in jail; two burglaries in Junction area

Three West Seattle Crime Watch reports tonight:

NICHOLAS WATSON BACK IN JAIL: Back on Sunday night, we told you about a warrant out for the arrest of 36-year-old Nicholas Watson, after he stopped showing up for classes he was supposed to be taking in an alternative-custody program as a condition of being released from jail March 1st, two weeks after he was arrested for allegedly breaking into an Upper Morgan house where he was found in possession of items stolen from people’s cars. Tonight, we learned that he’s just been booked back into jail. We also note from the new entry on the jail register that since being charged in the Upper Morgan case, he has been charged in two earlier cases – both involving stolen cars – one taken in January in East Admiral, found in the Admiral Safeway parking lot, and one taken last November, found in Highland Park – and he already had failure-to-appear warrants in both of those cases.

Also tonight, two reader reports about burglaries:

First, from Paige:

My parents’ house was broken into today in the neighborhood west of The Junction. The thieves broke in through the back of the house and took leftovers from the fridge to feed and distract my parents’ dog. They stole laptops, iPads, all of my mom’s jewelry, which included antique jewelry from my late grandparents. On top of all of this, they stole spare keys to their vehicles and a lockbox that held ALL of their important documents such as Social Security cards, birth certificates, wedding certificates, power of attorney paperwork, my grandmother’s will, and the titles to their vehicles. They also stole blank checks. While I know we likely will not see the majority of these items again, our hope is possibly something will get dumped somewhere. Especially especially the lockbox.

We’ve asked Paige for the police incident # so it can be referred to by anyone who finds any of the above, and will add it here when we get it. (UPDATE: 2018-099933)

Second, from Andrew, near 41st and Edmunds:

We have had two break-ins in the last few days by the same guy. Can you please let other neighbors know? The first break-in was on 3/14 at 3:23 am with a male and female. Both are African American. The second time was last night (3/20) at the same time but this time it was the male only. The only key thing that stands out is his large Seahawk “12” bag on his back.

We’re also awaiting the police incident # in this case so we can add it.