WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Helicopter help with auto-theft arrest; Admiral break-in; bicycle found

March 30, 2018 12:04 pm
In West Seattle Crime Watch:

HELICOPTER HELP WITH AUTO-THEFT ARREST: Thanks for the tips about Guardian One over Arbor Heights a short time ago. We headed that way to investigate – hadn’t heard anything on the scanner – and subsequently learned that they were helping track down a stolen car. The helicopter crew tweeted that it was found with a suspect “passed out inside.” This happened near 34th and 100th (photo above).

ADMIRAL BREAK-IN: From John:

Our garage was broken into (Wednesday) afternoon around 3:20 pm. The padlock was cut off. We were home watching TV when they entered our back yard via the alley. They were preparing items to be picked up later as they stole the garage door opener. Hope they return soon so I don’t get tired of waiting for them. We are located on 41st Ave SW North of Admiral Way. Seattle Police were out and took fingerprints.

That’s not far from where a car was broken into a day later.

BICYCLE FOUND: Abandoned bicycles usually tend to have been stolen and dumped. Here’s one Karen just found on a dead-end West Seattle street:

Yours? Let us know.

3 Replies to "WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Helicopter help with auto-theft arrest; Admiral break-in; bicycle found"

  • Shelly March 30, 2018 (12:33 pm)
    Is that car a Nissan Stanza with plate number BIF2948? 

    • WSB March 30, 2018 (12:49 pm)
      I am sorry to say that we don’t have a pic of the plate – they were dealing with the suspect and so our photographer opted for the quick across-the-street photo. When stolen cars are recovered, they generally try to contact the owner quickly, in determining whether the vehicle can be picked up, or will have to be impounded.

      • Shelly March 30, 2018 (12:53 pm)
        No worries, thanks for responding!

