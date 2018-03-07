WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: 6-hour standoff after gunfire in High Point

8:57 PM: Thanks for the tips – police are investigating what, according to scanner traffic, is confirmed gunfire in High Point; they have found shell casings. We’re off to find out more.

9:09 PM: Police are on Lanham Place SW, just north of SW Graham, investigating, but not commenting.

10 PM: Police are still there, trying to make contact with someone possibly connected to the incident, and they will be blocking off streets nearby to keep people away until this is resolved.

10:35 PM: Not resolved yet. Meantime, we got a phone call from a neighbor who said she wanted to publicly thank police for their rapid response when she called after hearing the gunfire.

11:08 PM: Officers are still working strategically and deliberately to resolve the standoff.

MIDNIGHT: Standoff continues. We’re monitoring for the duration.

1:08 AM: Standoff continues.

2:13 AM: Five and a half hours now since the original call.

3:01 AM: As best we can tell from monitoring radio, this is wrapping up – an ambulance has been brought in to transport the person police had been working to take into custody. We’ll seek the official report for followup information later this morning.