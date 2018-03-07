West Seattle, Washington

WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: 6-hour standoff after gunfire in High Point

March 7, 2018 8:57 pm
8:57 PM: Thanks for the tips – police are investigating what, according to scanner traffic, is confirmed gunfire in High Point; they have found shell casings. We’re off to find out more.

9:09 PM: Police are on Lanham Place SW, just north of SW Graham, investigating, but not commenting.

10 PM: Police are still there, trying to make contact with someone possibly connected to the incident, and they will be blocking off streets nearby to keep people away until this is resolved.

10:35 PM: Not resolved yet. Meantime, we got a phone call from a neighbor who said she wanted to publicly thank police for their rapid response when she called after hearing the gunfire.

11:08 PM: Officers are still working strategically and deliberately to resolve the standoff.

MIDNIGHT: Standoff continues. We’re monitoring for the duration.

1:08 AM: Standoff continues.

2:13 AM: Five and a half hours now since the original call.

3:01 AM: As best we can tell from monitoring radio, this is wrapping up – an ambulance has been brought in to transport the person police had been working to take into custody. We’ll seek the official report for followup information later this morning.

16 Replies to "WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: 6-hour standoff after gunfire in High Point"

  • Jort March 7, 2018 (9:29 pm)
    The Sandwich Family walked into the middle of this crime scene inadvertently. When we saw the guns drawn, we figured it might be a good idea to find an alternative route. 

    • WSB March 7, 2018 (9:37 pm)
      Glad you are OK. They told our photographer to stay clear too, which doesn’t usually happen at aftermath scenes, but I believe they are/were still actively seeking suspect(s).

  • NativetoSeattle March 7, 2018 (9:47 pm)
    There were also gunshots in Pigeon Point, just east of Delridge off of Andover. One car had it’s rear window shot out. Cops came by & took reports. As far as we know, no one was hurt & the car with the shooter headed east on the West Seattle Bridge. 

    • Katie March 7, 2018 (9:50 pm)
      3 cars got hit on that side of 23rd. I almost parked in between them and have never been more glad that I didn’t feel like parallel parking this afternoon and went up the street.

    • Floyd March 8, 2018 (12:52 am)
      I heard that the shots came from an SUV that headed south on 23rd towards the dead end. Several police cars arrived and parked at the corner of 23rd and Andover before the the SUV left the street. But rather than hunt down the SUV which was somewhere down that block, the police stayed at the corner for 45 minutes, then quickly drove to the dead end and back and then left. Like they weren’t very interested in finding the shooter.

  • Katie March 7, 2018 (9:47 pm)
    Curious to know if this is at all connected to the drive by in pigeon point earlier tonight. They collected casings from there too, would love an update if they link the incidents.

    • WSB March 7, 2018 (9:51 pm)
      We were trying to find police on that call shortly before this one. Didn’t have details on Pigeon Point aside from someone texting “Andover” and police were gone by the time we got there to look around but I see someone posted in the Forum. Doesn’t sound like SPD has resolved the HP incident yet – monitoring by scanner for now and will be seeking the written reports in the morning.

      • Katie March 7, 2018 (9:57 pm)
        I texted the intersection once I saw the size of the response. Overheard them take a witness statement from someone who was walking up the street at the time. The shots happened while I was showering and I thought it was someone aggressively knocking on my door. 

  • High point neighbor March 7, 2018 (9:56 pm)
    We live just down the alley from the incident and heard 2 different rounds of gun fire just before 9PM. Then there was a man yelling for several minutes and only caught “….or I’m going to shoot everyone.” Shortly after we heard sirens and the cops arrived. My husband went outside and was spotlighted by the cops and told to go back to his house immediately. 

    • Anonymous March 8, 2018 (2:06 am)
      I heard a popping noise but when I was taking out the garbage but I though it was a firecracker.  Then I heard it repeatedly so I rushed back into my house and saw a black male with a gun.

  • Ava March 7, 2018 (10:08 pm)
    This is right behind where we live…we heard the gunshots…loud. We thought someone was hitting our door. Dog started freaking out. Police are still here with a spotlight on an upper window of building. My kids are too scared to sleep.

    • WSB March 7, 2018 (10:16 pm)
      They are trying to make contact with someone who might have been involved. Hopefully it’ll all get worked out sooner rather than later, and safely.

  • HPResident March 7, 2018 (10:30 pm)
    Thank you for reporting on this. I eagerly await any follow up news. High Point has been our home for over a decade, and an incident like this is extremely disturbing.

  • AIDM March 7, 2018 (10:31 pm)
    I was walking my dog and this was about a block away. Then a four minute pause and 6 more shots. There was actually one shot last night also around 8pm. I was pretty sure it was a gunshot as I heard a wizz sound that seemed more like a gunshot than a firework.

  • Mondvogel March 7, 2018 (11:16 pm)
    Live around the corner and just almost stumbled into it when walking the dog. Keep us posted please for updates!

    • WSB March 7, 2018 (11:42 pm)
      Listening closely (and will continue to, until this is resolved). No change in the situation.

