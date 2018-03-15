West Seattle, Washington

WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Confirmed gunfire; prowler on video

March 15, 2018 1:11 pm
Two West Seattle Crime Watch notes so far today:

CONFIRMED GUNFIRE: A texter asked this morning about an incident very early this morning on Avalon in which they heard what sounded like shots and then saw police show up and put out markers. According to the SPD Twitter log, gunfire was confirmed at 35th/Avalon, no one hurt. We’re working to get any further details.

PROWLER ON VIDEO: From Matthew:

We caught this prowler on video trying to find a way into our garage yesterday. As you can see he tries the window and then goes around to the door but it was locked. Luckily my wife came home right about then and that’s why he slinks out of there like the rat he is. We called it into police but people should be on the look out for this guy. Wearing what looks like a yellow vest and Seahawks ski cap. We live on Erskine and 45th Ave SW near the Alaska junction.

P.S. Questions/concerns to bring to local police? The next West Seattle Crime Prevention Council meeting is coming up next Tuesday – 7 pm March 20th at the precinct (2300 SW Webster).

  • Admiral Mom March 15, 2018 (1:42 pm)
    The prowler looks like he’s trying to pretend being a meter reader. 

  • Conjunction Junction March 15, 2018 (2:04 pm)
    Prowler on 45th -are you positive he wasn’t a meter reader?  I think I saw him and watched him on our block, we’re just up from you on 44th.  I can’t really remember if he had the “stuff” that he would need, or a vehicle, which I would usually look for.  Huh, will keep watching and thanks for the video!

    • WSB March 15, 2018 (2:19 pm)
      Prior to a reply from the reader who sent the video, I do want to say, we review these closely before deciding whether we can/should post, and do not automatically post everything we receive. (The relatively recent case of the neighbor picking up mail was an unfortunate reminder that at least for us, the bar needed to be raised even further.) In this case, I can’t imagine a circumstance in which a meter reader would be trying to see if a window would open, and that sold it for me. – tr

  • BKRDT March 15, 2018 (2:16 pm)
    I noticed a guy of similar description on 47th just north of Erskine yesterday I think. He looked like a meter reader but struck me as odd for some reason.  Next time I will be more vigilant.

