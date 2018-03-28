WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Admiral smash-and-grab

The photo is from Skylar, who reports a smash-and-grab near 41st SW/SW Admiral Way this afternoon:

I came out from work and was greeted by my passenger-side back window being smashed and my bag stolen. It was an olive green Tumi bag, with a pair of Lululemon leggings, a Northern Exposure sweatshirt with mooses on it, a pair of Nike Air Max plus/97’s, and other miscellaneous items in it. The value of the bag is pretty high and I don’t expect to get it back, I just want others to be aware that this is happening in the area.

But if you do happen to find any such items discarded – let us know.