West Seattle Chamber of Commerce announces forum on homelessness

While homelessness is much-discussed, community discussions tend to happen in relation to something specific – an encampment, a City Council action, etc. If you are interested in a more general discussion of the issue, you might want to RSVP for the forum just announced by the West Seattle Chamber of Commerce, 1 pm Saturday, April 21st, at Youngstown Cultural Arts Center (4408 Delridge Way SW). The Chamber announcement says it’s meant to address questions including “How did this happen? What’s being done? What can you do?” Participants will be from the city Human Services Department, SPD’s Southwest Precinct, Plymouth Housing, and the Mockingbird Society, with a Q&A period promised for each speaker. No admission charge, but the Chamber says preregistration is required – you can do that here.