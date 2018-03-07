WEST SEATTLE ART: Morgan Junction signal boxes painted by Desmond Hansen

(WSB photos)

Morgan Junction has joined the ranks of West Seattle neighborhoods with signal-box art. After spotting this work in progress while passing through California/Fauntleroy earlier today, we went back for a photo. The artist is Desmond Hansen; he described the project on Instagram as “donating my time to the community.” In addition to the Jimi Hendrix portrait, he also painted this box one block north:

Delridge signal boxes were painted in 2013; signal boxes in The Junction were wrapped in 2014.