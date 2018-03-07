West Seattle, Washington

08 Thursday

WEST SEATTLE ART: Morgan Junction signal boxes painted by Desmond Hansen

March 7, 2018 3:32 pm
|      20 COMMENTS
 |   West Seattle news | WS culture/arts

(WSB photos)

Morgan Junction has joined the ranks of West Seattle neighborhoods with signal-box art. After spotting this work in progress while passing through California/Fauntleroy earlier today, we went back for a photo. The artist is Desmond Hansen; he described the project on Instagram as “donating my time to the community.” In addition to the Jimi Hendrix portrait, he also painted this box one block north:

Delridge signal boxes were painted in 2013; signal boxes in The Junction were wrapped in 2014.

20 Replies to "WEST SEATTLE ART: Morgan Junction signal boxes painted by Desmond Hansen"

  • Al March 7, 2018 (3:45 pm)
    That West Seattle art was my idea.  My it keep growing

  • sw March 7, 2018 (3:54 pm)
    Brilliant.  Love it.  

  • 56bricks March 7, 2018 (4:11 pm)
    Walked by the artist a few times today. Enjoyed the fumes. Thanks.

  • waikikigirl March 7, 2018 (4:28 pm)
    Nice work Desmond, luv Jimi…maybe Chris Cornell too???

  • Vanessa March 7, 2018 (4:57 pm)
    YES!!!  Lovely.

             Art heals.

                   Support Artists and Musicians and shop locally. 

  • Lisa March 7, 2018 (4:58 pm)
    Luv it— Thank you, Desmond!

  • West Seattle Hipster March 7, 2018 (5:04 pm)
    Nice work, nice to see something positive in our community for a change.

  • Gill March 7, 2018 (5:11 pm)
    Thank you, Desmond!

  • Karen Richter March 7, 2018 (5:11 pm)
    I love it- disguises those ugly boxes!!

    • Maria March 7, 2018 (6:00 pm)
      Hmmm, disguises?  I’d say it calls them out.   But that’s a good thing, because most people don’t even know how our infrastructure works.  Now hopefully they can think about those boxes, the art, and how urban life can work together.

        If you want “disguise”  check out the wrapped utility boxes in Old Town San Diego.  They are fun and blend in.

  • jtd18 March 7, 2018 (5:24 pm)
    I noticed these on my way home tonight and it made me smile.  So talented!!

  • MJ March 7, 2018 (5:44 pm)
    Desmond looking good; and hopefully the graffiti artists will respect this work.

  • Michelle March 7, 2018 (6:28 pm)
    That is awesome!!  Its nice to read something so positive and nice for our neighborhood.  Thank-You Desmond.

  • Swede. March 7, 2018 (6:44 pm)
    Saw the Jimi one on may way to work. Great with public art like this! 

  • Ajwren March 7, 2018 (8:09 pm)
    I walked to Thriftway this afternoon. As I was waiting to cross California I was mystified by the reflection of Jimi in the window at the pizza place on the corner. It’s so beautifully done. Thank you!

  • ANW March 7, 2018 (8:30 pm)
    Gorgeous work! Thank you for your contribution! 

  • Ws res March 7, 2018 (8:36 pm)
    I noticed them on my way home tonight. I love the community artwork that we have in west seattle. Thanks Desmond!

  • Sillygoose March 7, 2018 (8:43 pm)
    We were elated when driving up Graham Street and spotting the wonderful art on the box. Wonderful Thank You we LOVE IT!💖💜💛💚💙

  • Steve March 7, 2018 (8:45 pm)
    There should always be a spot for Hendrix. Nice.

  • BettytheYeti March 7, 2018 (10:54 pm)
    Love it.  Makes  me love West Seattle even more!

