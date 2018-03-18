West Seattle art: Desmond Hansen’s 4th signal-box tribute

A post shared by Desmond Hansen Artwork (@desmondhansenart) on Mar 17, 2018 at 2:05pm PDT

Over the weekend, West Seattle artist Desmond Hansen painted a tribute portrait on a fourth local signal box. This time, it’s Layne Staley of Alice in Chains, and it’s on the northwest corner of the Avalon/Harbor/Spokane intersection. That follows Jimi Hendrix at California/Fauntleroy (featured here March 7th), Bruce Lee at 35th/Morgan (featured here March 10th), and Chris Cornell at 35th/Alaska (here’s the artist’s Instagram photo). Hansen also launched a crowdfunding page to raise money for supplies, and it’s already past its goal; in a video accompanying it, he says he might even take the project citywide.