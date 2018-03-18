West Seattle, Washington

West Seattle art: Desmond Hansen’s 4th signal-box tribute

March 18, 2018
Over the weekend, West Seattle artist Desmond Hansen painted a tribute portrait on a fourth local signal box. This time, it’s Layne Staley of Alice in Chains, and it’s on the northwest corner of the Avalon/Harbor/Spokane intersection. That follows Jimi Hendrix at California/Fauntleroy (featured here March 7th), Bruce Lee at 35th/Morgan (featured here March 10th), and Chris Cornell at 35th/Alaska (here’s the artist’s Instagram photo). Hansen also launched a crowdfunding page to raise money for supplies, and it’s already past its goal; in a video accompanying it, he says he might even take the project citywide.

  Jeff B. March 18, 2018 (8:54 pm)
    Very nice work, I’ve seen a few of them.  I sure hoped they are sealed well so that when some idiot decides to do something to them, they can be cleaned up. They’re a great addition to the hood! 

  Lisa March 18, 2018 (9:05 pm)
    Love the art!! Would love to see some women!

