WEDNESDAY: City rep to brief Southwest District Council on proposed parking changes

March 6, 2018 4:21 pm
Whether you’re a renter or a homeowner, a landlord or a developer, a car user or a bicycle rider, The city’s “neighborhood parking” changes will probably affect you. They continue making their way through the City Council, after more than two months. Tomorrow night, the Southwest District Council will get a briefing from a city rep, and everyone is invited to bring questions, whatever your housing status or interest in the issue. The full bill is here. Wednesday night’s SWDC agenda also includes School Board president Leslie Harris, who represents our area on the board, and a Seattle Public Utilities rep talking about graffiti, illegal dumping, and needle disposal. SWDC looks forward to seeing everyone upstairs at the Senior Center/Sisson Building in The Junction starting at 6:30 pm Wednesday.

  • Me March 6, 2018 (4:35 pm)
    Hello. How can this effect bike riders. Thanks 

    • chemist March 6, 2018 (6:55 pm)
      The bill requires MFH (apartments) to build nearly 5x as much bike parking as they do currently nomatter where they are in the city while further reducing car parking requirements.  It’s OK to increase the cost of building housing if it’s for bikes, apparently.

  • JanS March 6, 2018 (6:09 pm)
    ME…did you read the article, click on the links ? …nutshell:  and adding new Sections 23.42.070, 23.54.026, and 23.54.027 to the SMC; in
    15 order to promote transportation options, update the definition of “frequent transit
    16 service,” update bicycle parking requirements, update parking space standards, update
    17 SEPA environmental review parking policies, and make clarifications.

    It says update bicycle parking requirements

    • WSB March 6, 2018 (6:21 pm)
      Thanks, Jan. Indeed, that’s why I mentioned both modes – this would change bike parking as well as vehicle parking requirements. Generally, more of the former.

