WEDNESDAY: 5 West Seattle restaurants where you can Dine Out for Dakota

(Photo courtesy Urban Homestead Foundation)

Go out to dinner on Wednesday night, and you can help a community group in its quest to save a scrap of greenspace for community use. Five restaurants – two in Admiral, three in The Junction – are donating part of their proceeds Wednesday night to “Dine Out for Dakota,” benefiting the Urban Homestead Foundation‘s ongoing campaign to raise money to buy the former Seattle City Light substation site at 50th/Dakota. Participating are:

Mission Cantina (2325 California SW; WSB sponsor)

Arthur’s (2311 California SW)

Great American Diner & Bar (4752 California SW)

Falafel Salam (4746 California SW)

Talarico’s (4718 California SW)

If you haven’t heard about the project before, the backstory is here.