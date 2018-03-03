Ways to enjoy your West Seattle Saturday, morning through night

(Red-Breasted Mergansers, photographed by Mark Wangerin)

Welcome to the first Saturday in March! From the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar and archives, here are highlights of what’s up:

KID-STUFF SALE: As previewed here last night, the big annual West Seattle Cooperative Preschools-benefiting Kids Sale is 9 am-1 pm at the VFW Hall in The Triangle. Clothing, gear, furniture, toys, more – here’s some of what they were sorting when we stopped by last night:

More info here. (3602 SW Alaska)

GIRL SCOUT COOKIES: First weekend of the annual sale! Multiple locations around West Seattle where you’ll find Girl Scouts and cookies starting at 10 am – go here and enter your zip code.

BECOME A CITIZEN SCIENTIST: The Pacific Northwest Mahonia Evaluation Project’s next work party at South Seattle College (WSB sponsor) is 10 am-noon today – find out here how to join in. (6000 16th SW)

FREE TAX HELP: No appointment needed – drop-in help at West Seattle Food Bank, three days a week including 10 am-2 pm Saturdays through April 19th. Our calendar listing explains what you should bring. (35th SW/SW Morgan)

BASKETBALL: The West Seattle High School girls’ state-tournament finale is at 1 pm at the Tacoma Dome, playing for 3A third place vs. Stanwood. Ticket info is on the right side of the brackets page. (2727 E D St, Tacoma)

TRYOUTS: Metro Elite basketball tryouts with Coach Tony Pryor, 5 and 6 pm at the Seattle Lutheran High School gym. (4100 SW Genesee)

WOMEN’S CLOTHING EXCHANGE: 5-8 pm at Admiral Pub – you’re invited even if you don’t have anything to swap. Details in our calendar listing. (2306 California SW)

WES SPEIGHT: Singer-songwriter at C & P Coffee Company (WSB sponsor), 7-9 pm. (5612 California SW)

AT KENYON HALL: Guitars for Vets Benefit Concert at 7 pm, benefiting program providing guitar lessons to veterans with PTSD. Performances by Cabin Fever, Roo & the Few, Abby K, Canote Brothers, Honeyville Rascals, Bruce Blood Band, Burgundy Pearl, and 3 Play Ricochet. Tickets $20. (7904 35th SW)

SOUTH SOUND TUG & BARGE: 8-11 pm at West Seattle Brewing in The Triangle, no cover. (4415 Fauntleroy Way SW)

FLASHBACK: “Sounds of the 60’s: Beatles, Doors, Buffalo Springfield, Rolling Stones, Moody Blues and so many more. Bringing love, peace & music to Great American Diner & Bar.” 8-10:30 pm, no cover, no minimum. (4752 California SW)

THERE’S MORE! on our complete calendar.