VIDEO: Highland Park neighbors celebrate Martha Mallett’s milestone birthday

(WSB photos)

Big birthday party this afternoon at Highland Park Improvement Club for a longtime community mainstay – Martha Mallett celebrated her 90th birthday! After a few warm words for partygoers, led them in a cheer of sorts:

She’s been involved since the 1950s with the historic community center, which is getting close to its centennial.

Highland Park-residing City Councilmember Lisa Herbold was among those at HPIC to honor Martha.

The councilmember read a special city proclamation declaring today “Martha Mallett Day” and detailing Martha’s many accomplishments:

As the proclamation noted, Martha’s decades of involvement with HPIC date back into the 1950s! Memorabilia including photos were on display at the party:

She was also serenaded with “What a Wonderful World.”

P.S. Due in no small part to Martha’s efforts, collaborating with neighbors, HPIC remains a thriving community organization/center to this day, with a variety of weekly and monthly events you can browse here.