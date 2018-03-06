VIDEO: Former fire-station-tent teardown at future West Seattle Junction park site

Half a year after firefighters moved out of the temporary Station 32 set up on the future West Seattle Junction park site on 40th SW between SW Alaska and SW Edmunds, the tents that housed their apparatus are being taken down. Justin from Sound & Fog next door caught the unveiling-esque scene above as the canvas was taken off one of the wire frames today. Crews were based there for two years, having been moved out of the old Station 32 months before construction started on the new one, which opened last summer; the tents had gone up three years ago.

We’ll be checking with the city to see where they’ll be used next.

P.S. Design work continues for the future park, which is to be built next year. The city has posted results of last month’s online survey, and Option 2 was the most popular among the 275 respondents (see all 3 options here). One more public meeting is planned for the project; no date yet.