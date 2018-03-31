VIDEO: Busy bunnies and egg-hunters at Seattle Parks’ West Seattle community centers

A hectic and happy morning at Seattle Parks community centers all over the city – including five in West Seattle – that hosted egg hunts. Our first photos are from Southwest TLC, which held its hunt on the big field to the west where Denny International Middle School used to be. Hunters were separated by age group, and each area had one special egg that could be redeemed for a prize basket. Here’s our video looking eastward over the field at the peak of the hunt:

Egg hunt at @SeattleParks Southwest TLC – actually on the big field to the west where Denny IMS used to be. pic.twitter.com/ft9wJ6LmDS — West Seattle Blog (@westseattleblog) March 31, 2018

Anybody who had a question didn’t have to wonder who to ask – just look for the bunny ears!

Meantime, on the north end of the peninsula, we also had a photographer at Hiawatha Community Center. Egg-hunters of all ages there too:

High fives for the bunny:

Easter-time is known for hats – these egg-hunters made creative choices:

If you have a photo from any of the other community centers that had hunts this morning – Alki, Delridge, High Point – we would love to add a few! editor@westseattleblog.com – thank you!