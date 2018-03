(SDOT MAP with travel times/video links; is the ‘low bridge’ closed? LOOK HERE)

6:58 AM: We start with word of a “heavy rescue” response to a car-on-its-side crash in the 2600 block of Walnut in Admiral. One person is reported to be hurt. More to come.

7:04 AM: We’re breaking this out to its own story but will cover any other traffic incidents here.