West Seattle, Washington

14 Wednesday

46℉

TRAFFIC/TRANSIT TODAY: Wednesday watch

March 14, 2018 6:59 am
|      2 COMMENTS
 |   West Seattle news | West Seattle traffic alerts

(SDOT MAP with travel times/video links; is the ‘low bridge’ closed? LOOK HERE)

6:59 AM: Good morning. No incidents or traffic alerts in/from West Seattle so far.

Later today:

STUDENT WALKOUTS: If you’re going to be near a middle/high school at 10 am, remember these are expected to happen, as previewed here. The only plan we’ve heard of that’s likely to affect traffic is at Chief Sealth IHS/Denny IMS, where participating students say they’ll be walking to Southwest Athletic Complex across SW Thistle.

ENCAMPMENT CLEANUP: The city and WSDOT are expected to be working on the slope over Highway 509, east of Myers Way, which could mean vehicles on the shoulder of the southbound side.

8:59 AM: Via scanner, police are on their way to check out a collision reported “eastbound, mid-span” on the West Seattle Bridge.

Share This

2 Replies to "TRAFFIC/TRANSIT TODAY: Wednesday watch"

  • newnative March 14, 2018 (7:13 am)
    Reply

    The #57 that leaves California & Admiral never came. No notice. 

  • TM March 14, 2018 (7:30 am)
    Reply

    Lower bridge has been stopped/open for at least 15 mins as of 730

    Just opened 731

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.

WP-Backgrounds by InoPlugs Web Design and Juwelier Schönmann