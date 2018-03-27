West Seattle, Washington

TRAFFIC/TRANSIT TODAY: Tuesday watch

March 27, 2018 6:52 am
(SDOT MAP with travel times/video links; is the ‘low bridge’ closed? LOOK HERE)

6:52 AM: Good morning. One transit alert so far this morning – an after-the-fact alert – Metro announced at 6:25 am that the 6:02 am Route 55 bus “did not operate.”

As for traffic incidents, none yet in or from West Seattle.

7:38 AM: Stalled vehicle in outside lane on EB bridge at exit to I-5.

7:55 AM: SDOT says that has cleared.

8:45 AM: Crash reported at Delridge/Orchard. (Added) Metro says this is delaying buses.

