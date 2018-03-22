TRAFFIC/TRANSIT TODAY: Thursday watch; Viaduct closure reminder

(SDOT MAP with travel times/video links; is the ‘low bridge’ closed? LOOK HERE)

6:59 AM: Good morning. No incidents reported in/from West Seattle so far this rainy Thursday morning; no transit alerts.

VIADUCT CLOSURE REMINDER: On Saturday, the Alaskan Way Viaduct will be closed for its regular spring inspection, 6 am-6 pm, and again Sunday if the work isn’t completed on Saturday.

7:05 AM: Just reported by WSDOT, a crash on the northbound 1st Avenue S. Bridge, blocking the HOV lane and “partly blocking” the left general-purpose lane.

7:24 AM: WSDOT says that has cleared.

7:49 AM: I-5 northbound through downtown has a problem – stalled vehicle blocking center lane just south of Seneca.