TRAFFIC/TRANSIT TODAY: Thursday watch

7:04 AM: Good morning and welcome to March 2018. Just checked around – no incidents reported in/from West Seattle.

WATER TAXI FARE INCREASE: Today’s the day it takes effect – details here.

METRO CHANGES AHEAD: March 10th is the next “service change” date and it’ll bring changes and additions on some West Seattle-serving routes – here’s that info.

99 CLOSED SUNDAY MORNING: Reminder that the Battery Street Tunnel and part of Highway 99 north of it will be closed Sunday morning during the Hot Chocolate Run.

7:34 AM: Transit alert – Metro just tweeted that the 8 am Route 116 from Fauntleroy ‘will not operate this morning.’

8:03 AM: As mentioned in a comment, there’s a stalled vehicle blocking a lane on the offramp from EB West Seattle Bridge to 1st.