TRAFFIC/TRANSIT TODAY: Thursday watch

March 1, 2018 7:04 am
(SDOT MAP with travel times/video links; is the ‘low bridge’ closed? LOOK HERE)

7:04 AM: Good morning and welcome to March 2018. Just checked around – no incidents reported in/from West Seattle.

WATER TAXI FARE INCREASE: Today’s the day it takes effect – details here.

METRO CHANGES AHEAD: March 10th is the next “service change” date and it’ll bring changes and additions on some West Seattle-serving routes – here’s that info.

99 CLOSED SUNDAY MORNING: Reminder that the Battery Street Tunnel and part of Highway 99 north of it will be closed Sunday morning during the Hot Chocolate Run.

7:34 AM: Transit alert – Metro just tweeted that the 8 am Route 116 from Fauntleroy ‘will not operate this morning.’

8:03 AM: As mentioned in a comment, there’s a stalled vehicle blocking a lane on the offramp from EB West Seattle Bridge to 1st.

  • Bee March 1, 2018 (7:45 am)
    Stall on off ramp in left lane at 1st and train signal stopping all traffic just beyond with no actual train traffic going.

  • Kate March 1, 2018 (1:44 pm)
    Any idea why, or how long, SW Jacobsen will be closed?

    • WSB March 1, 2018 (1:53 pm)
      First I’ve heard of it, sorry to say. No SDOT advisories, but they fluctuate in what they send out, to say the least. We’ll go take a look as soon as we can, and then if necessary I’ll ping the folks downtown.

      • WSB March 1, 2018 (3:41 pm)
        Open as of when we went through just before 3. From the signage and equipment, it’s spot repaving – and it looks like they may have another day of work tomorrow, from the no-parking signs.

