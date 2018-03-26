TRAFFIC/TRANSIT TODAY: Rainy Monday watch; ferry alert

(SDOT MAP with travel times/video links; is the ‘low bridge’ closed? LOOK HERE)
6:55 AM: Good morning and welcome to a rainy Monday morning. No incidents reported in or from West Seattle so far. But there’s a ferry alert – the Fauntleroy-Vashon-Southworth route is down to 2 boats:
The #3 vessel Issaquah is out of service with a steering issue until further notice. The following sailings are canceled: 6:40 am from Vashon, 7:05 am from Fauntleroy, 7:30 am from Vashon to Southworth, 7:55 am from Southworth, 8:15 am from Vashon, and the 8:45 am from Fauntleroy. Two-boat service on the regular schedule is in effect until further notice.
