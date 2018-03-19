TRAFFIC/TRANSIT TODAY: Monday watch

West Seattle, Washington

6:59 AM: Good morning. No incidents reported right now in/from West Seattle; no transit alerts so far.

VIADUCT CLOSURE THIS WEEKEND: We’ll remind you every day this week – the Alaskan Way Viaduct is scheduled to close 6 am-6 pm Saturday (March 24th) for its spring inspection, and again on Sunday if the work isn’t completed Saturday.

WATER TAXI NOTE: As mentioned Friday, the Water Taxi backup boat Spirit of Kingston is scheduled to fill in for the Kitsap Transit foot ferry starting today, but King County says that if there’s a problem during that time with either of its boats, SoK will fill in.

