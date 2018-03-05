TRAFFIC/TRANSIT TODAY: March’s first Monday

(SDOT MAP with travel times/video links; is the ‘low bridge’ closed? LOOK HERE)

6:51 AM: We start with a transit alert, just in from Metro:

Transit Alert – Route 56 to downtown Seattle due to leave 61 Av SW & Alki Av SW at 7:32 AM will not operate this morning. — King County Metro🌍🚌 (@kcmetrobus) March 5, 2018

Speaking of Metro, next Saturday – March 10th – the next service changes take effect, as previewed here.

Back to what’s up this morning – no incidents reported in/from West Seattle so far.