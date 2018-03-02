West Seattle, Washington

02 Friday

46℉

TRAFFIC/TRANSIT TODAY: March’s first Friday; downtown protest on 4th Avenue

March 2, 2018 7:00 am
|      7 COMMENTS
 |   West Seattle news | West Seattle traffic alerts

(SDOT MAP with travel times/video links; is the ‘low bridge’ closed? LOOK HERE)

7 AM: Good morning! No incidents reported in or from West Seattle so far this Friday.

WEEKEND REMINDER – 99 CLOSURE SUNDAY MORNING: The Battery Street Tunnel and part of Highway 99 north of it will be closed for several hours Sunday morning during the Hot Chocolate Run.

7:30 AM: Crash reported at 25th/Barton.

7:38 AM: Transit alert – the 8 am Route 116 from Fauntleroy “will not operate” today.

8:59 AM: If you are headed into downtown, protesters are blocking 4th Avenue at James.

9:58 AM: The “no new youth jail” protest is continuing and that’s also affecting traffic on I-5 and I-90, per SDOT/WSDOT. A reader stuck in downtown traffic sent this photo:

The Seattle Times reports on the reason for the demonstration.

11:02 AM: Per SPD via Twitter and scanner, the protesters left 4th/James and headed north on 4th, currently approaching the Westlake area.

2:44 PM: As of less than half an hour ago, SPD tweeted that the demonstrators had moved out of the road at 5th and Stewart and all downtown streets should be reopening.

7 Replies to "TRAFFIC/TRANSIT TODAY: March's first Friday; downtown protest on 4th Avenue"

  • Ron Swanson March 2, 2018 (11:45 am)
    Well, being massively late to work today and talking with an old lady who missed her appointment at Harborview has flipped me from ‘indifferent’ to ‘strongly in favor of new jail’

  • Question Authority March 2, 2018 (12:39 pm)
    I actually have never waffled on my support for the jail because advocates for youth counseling and oversight in the community after the fact have already existed. Those who break the law should be penalized by incarceration and have time to contemplate the error of their ways and become  better citizens and contributing members of society, instead of drains upon it.

  • K March 2, 2018 (12:40 pm)
    I had an appointment downtown with a specialist I’d waited a long time to see.  I finally had to ditch my car and run up the hill for the remaining 2 miles.  I can’t help but think of all the people with even more crucial things to get to that were greatly affected today.  That was ridiculous and doesn’t win you any supporters.

  • Rick March 2, 2018 (1:12 pm)
    You MUST remember. It’s all about them. You’re just being selfish. 

  • fiz March 2, 2018 (1:44 pm)
    Let them state their case and move their butts off the street.   

  • TJ March 2, 2018 (1:56 pm)
    The police response, which was over 3 hours later, was “the main goal here is to ensure that the people in the middle of the road are safe”. Keep in mind this was only 7 protesters. My frustration with law enforcement is at a all time high. I got caught up in this traffic, and to think 7 law breakers affected thousands of people getting to work or doctors appointments didn’t get arrested for breaking the law is a sign of this city’s inability to deal with anything. Funny that these adults were protesting jails for kids, yet weren’t thrown in grown up jail. Congrats police

  • pw March 2, 2018 (2:31 pm)
    Keep in mind this small group of ‘so called’ protestors had no permit and no legal standing to block access on our public streets.   If any of us formed a small group and went to sit in the middle of a busy intersection, refusing to leave, we would be forcibly removed and/or cited by the police.   When will the ‘leaders?’ of this city stand up for most of its citizens?   Recent mayors and city council members should be ashamed of what they are allowing this area to become.  I am afraid our city council is a lost cause. Mayor Durkan…..you still have a chance to show some true leadership!     

