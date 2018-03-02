TRAFFIC/TRANSIT TODAY: March’s first Friday; downtown protest on 4th Avenue

(SDOT MAP with travel times/video links; is the ‘low bridge’ closed? LOOK HERE)

7 AM: Good morning! No incidents reported in or from West Seattle so far this Friday.

WEEKEND REMINDER – 99 CLOSURE SUNDAY MORNING: The Battery Street Tunnel and part of Highway 99 north of it will be closed for several hours Sunday morning during the Hot Chocolate Run.

7:30 AM: Crash reported at 25th/Barton.

7:38 AM: Transit alert – the 8 am Route 116 from Fauntleroy “will not operate” today.

8:59 AM: If you are headed into downtown, protesters are blocking 4th Avenue at James.

9:58 AM: The “no new youth jail” protest is continuing and that’s also affecting traffic on I-5 and I-90, per SDOT/WSDOT. A reader stuck in downtown traffic sent this photo:

The Seattle Times reports on the reason for the demonstration.

11:02 AM: Per SPD via Twitter and scanner, the protesters left 4th/James and headed north on 4th, currently approaching the Westlake area.

2:44 PM: As of less than half an hour ago, SPD tweeted that the demonstrators had moved out of the road at 5th and Stewart and all downtown streets should be reopening.