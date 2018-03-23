TRAFFIC/TRANSIT TODAY: Friday watch; Viaduct closure reminder; other weekend alerts

(SDOT MAP with travel times/video links; is the ‘low bridge’ closed? LOOK HERE)

7 AM: Good morning. No incidents or transit alerts so far. Reminders:

VIADUCT CLOSED TOMORROW, MAYBE SUNDAY: Yet another reminder – the Alaskan Way Viaduct will be closed for its regular spring inspection, 6 am-6 pm tomorrow, and on Sunday if the work isn’t completed on Saturday. We’ll of course be tracking it on Saturday and will have an update here when WSDOT announces the Sunday plan.

BUS REROUTES DURING CLOSURE: Metro’s reroute alerts are all linked here.

OTHER WEEKEND ALERTS: Saturday’s March for Our Lives from Capitol Hill to Seattle Center, plus two major overnight lane closures on I-5 downtown, are all part of SDOT’s roundup.