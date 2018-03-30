TRAFFIC/TRANSIT TODAY: Friday watch; bridge work today, tomorrow

(SDOT MAP with travel times/video links; is the ‘low bridge’ closed? LOOK HERE)
7:03 AM: Good morning! No incidents or transit alerts in our area so far this morning.
8:45 AM: From SDOT: “Please use caution around the roadwork on the West Seattle Bridge taking the westbound right lane near Fauntleroy Way SW. Expect to see crews until 1 PM today.”
9:30 AM: And from WSDOT, for tomorrow:
South King county travelers ➡️ If you're headed to downtown Seattle on Saturday morning, a reminder that the two right lanes on the NB SR 99 1st Avenue South Bridge will be closed from 6-10:30 a.m. for maintenance work. #PlanAhead pic.twitter.com/1wK2YyUD1Y
