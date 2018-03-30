West Seattle, Washington

30 Friday

TRAFFIC/TRANSIT TODAY: Friday watch; bridge work today, tomorrow

March 30, 2018 7:03 am
7:03 AM: Good morning! No incidents or transit alerts in our area so far this morning.

8:45 AM: From SDOT: “Please use caution around the roadwork on the West Seattle Bridge taking the westbound right lane near Fauntleroy Way SW. Expect to see crews until 1 PM today.”

9:30 AM: And from WSDOT, for tomorrow:

