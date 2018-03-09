West Seattle, Washington

TRAFFIC/TRANSIT TODAY: Friday updates; weekend reminders

March 9, 2018 6:53 am
|      5 COMMENTS
 |   West Seattle news | West Seattle traffic alerts

(SDOT MAP with travel times/video links; is the ‘low bridge’ closed? LOOK HERE)

6:53 AM: Good morning. Metro has sent out a multitude of transit alerts so far this morning. Two are for this area – the 7:15 am Route 55 from Admiral will not run, and the 7:39 am Route 113 from Shorewood will not run (that one skipped its 6:27 am run too).

This is all one day before Metro’s periodic “service change,” which includes some changes to local routes – here’s our original preview with details.

Also this weekend, Daylight Saving Time arrives early Sunday – at 2 am, we “spring forward” an hour to 3 am.

Otherwise – we’ve just checked around, and no traffic incidents are reported in/from West Seattle so far.

7:23 AM: Add to the bus list, the 8:22 am Route 56 won’t run, Metro says.

5 Replies to "TRAFFIC/TRANSIT TODAY: Friday updates; weekend reminders"

  • NH March 9, 2018 (7:22 am)
    Reply

    The 8:22 56 won’t run, they just sent an alert.

    • WSB March 9, 2018 (7:25 am)
      Reply

      Just added that.

  • NW March 9, 2018 (7:51 am)
    Reply

    PLEASE PUT YOUR PHONE DOWN WHILE DRIVING THE NUMBER OF CARS ON THE ROAD IN SEATTLE IS EVER INCREASING AND UNFORTUNATELY THE NUMBER OF DISTRACTED DRIVERS ON THE PHONES ALSO! 

  • sam-c March 9, 2018 (11:15 am)
    Reply

    There was a fire and police response this morning, at the intersection of 16th and SW Webster.  That’s a busy intersection- there wasn’t a pedestrian incident, was there ?  there didn’t appear to be a car accident.

    • WSB March 9, 2018 (11:26 am)
      Reply

      Didn’t hear anything at the time so all I can do is read tea leaves via logs afterward, but: (a) That’s logged as a specific address with a medic response. Don’t know what it was, but it was “just” a medic response – not a Med 6, which is what SFD sends for pedestrian, bicycle, or motorcycle incidents. And generally a pedestrian or other traffic incident would not be blocked to a specific house address. (b) The incident log has the notation “at doorway.” Haven’t seen that one before. And cross-referencing the address, the property is in the process of being sold. – TR

