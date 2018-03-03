West Seattle, Washington

04 Sunday

34℉

TRAFFIC ALERT REMINDER: Battery Street Tunnel closure Sunday morning

March 3, 2018 5:40 pm
If you are headed out of West Seattle tomorrow morning, remember that – as we’ve been mentioning in our weekday morning traffic coverage – the Battery Street Tunnel and part of Highway 99 north of it will be closed for several hours because of the Hot Chocolate 15K/5K. The BSTunnel will be closed both ways between 6 am and 11:15 am; north of it, NB lanes will be closed to North 45th Street until 11:15 am, and SB lanes will be closed from N. 38th southward until 10:25 am. See other downtown closures here.

