TRAFFIC ALERT UPDATE: Olson reopens after crash investigation

March 4, 2018 6:10 pm
|      4 COMMENTS
6:10 PM: If you are heading to the east end of the Roxbury corridor, be forewarned that traffic is being diverted off Olson because of a crash investigation. Eastbound is going onto 4th; westbound, onto Myers Way. The crash was more than 2 hours ago and didn’t sound huge at the time, but one person was seriously hurt and the Traffic Collision Investigation Squad was called out.

7:54 PM: SDOT promises a Twitter update when the scene’s clear. We’re monitoring (via scanner too) but if you see that it’s cleared and we haven’t updated yet, please let us know – thank you!

9:11 PM: Still closed.

9:52 PM: Now open again, per SPD via SDOT.

  • DM March 4, 2018 (7:01 pm)
    Still closed! Couldn’t get down the hill at 5:30 and couldn’t come up from 509 at 6:40! 

    • WSB March 4, 2018 (7:04 pm)
      Yeah, when TCI is called out they are usually at work for a few hours. SDOT has yet to issue an advisory about this on its Twitter channel aside from mentioning the crash itself hours ago. Sorry we didn’t get clued in sooner – when somebody finally texted us to ask about it, we were already headed that way after catching scanner discussion that made it clear there was a closure involved. – TR

  • Willow March 4, 2018 (9:10 pm)
    By the way, if you are taking a side street detour, please be mindful that they may be narrow and have traffic coming both ways on blind corners. I’m just waiting for an accident on ours – several close calls and horns already.

  • TylerJ March 4, 2018 (11:26 pm)
    I went through before they closed the street. A van with a trailer had somehow managed to get one of the trees on the south side of the street caught between it and the trailer. Hope the driver is ok…

