UPDATE: Flipped-car crash on westbound West Seattle Bridge; dog rescued

11:59 AM: Thanks for the tip about a flipped-car crash on the westbound West Seattle Bridge. SDOT – which tweeted the image above (from this camera) – says it’s just west of the Highway 99 overpass and that it’s currently blocking all westbound lanes. Per scanner, one person is hurt.

12:33 PM: SDOT says all lanes are now open.

1:14 PM: Via comment and e-mail, we heard that a dog was loose on the roadway after the crash. Just got a call from someone who says the dog was rescued by a man in a Southwest Plumbing truck. So if anyone’s looking for it – that might be a place (the company is based in North Delridge) to start.

1:26 PM: This commenter says they have the dog. We’re crossposting to the Lost/Found Pets page in case someone looks there.