West Seattle, Washington

04 Sunday

47℉

UPDATE: Flipped-car crash on westbound West Seattle Bridge; dog rescued

March 4, 2018 11:59 am
|      8 COMMENTS
 |   West Seattle news | West Seattle traffic alerts

11:59 AM: Thanks for the tip about a flipped-car crash on the westbound West Seattle Bridge. SDOT – which tweeted the image above (from this camera) – says it’s just west of the Highway 99 overpass and that it’s currently blocking all westbound lanes. Per scanner, one person is hurt.

12:33 PM: SDOT says all lanes are now open.

1:14 PM: Via comment and e-mail, we heard that a dog was loose on the roadway after the crash. Just got a call from someone who says the dog was rescued by a man in a Southwest Plumbing truck. So if anyone’s looking for it – that might be a place (the company is based in North Delridge) to start.

1:26 PM: This commenter says they have the dog. We’re crossposting to the Lost/Found Pets page in case someone looks there.

Share This

8 Replies to "UPDATE: Flipped-car crash on westbound West Seattle Bridge; dog rescued"

  • Steph March 4, 2018 (12:01 pm)
    Reply

    Eastbound backed up too from everyone looking.

  • Rosemary P March 4, 2018 (12:13 pm)
    Reply

    Eastbound is moving fine now. The injured person was being put into the ambulance 2 minutes ago and the SDOT was beginning clean up 

  • Community Member March 4, 2018 (12:22 pm)
    Reply

    Steph – as that photo shows a man standing on the eastbound side of the barrier, I would certainly hope everyone going eastbound would slow down.

  • TortillaFox March 4, 2018 (12:22 pm)
    Reply

    Does anyone know what happened to the small dog on the loose going east bound? …guessing it escaped from one of the cars involved in the accident.

    • WSB March 4, 2018 (1:13 pm)
      Reply

      We just got a call from someone who said the dog was rescued by a guy in a Southwest Plumbing truck (the company based in North Delridge), though the caller didn’t know what happened from there. I’m adding to the story and a mention on the Pets page too, just in case. – TR

    • Sawyer March 4, 2018 (1:16 pm)
      Reply

      Call me 2533077226 I have the dog

      • sbre March 4, 2018 (1:42 pm)
        Reply

        As a pet lover…THANK YOU SAYWER!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

  • Marianne March 4, 2018 (1:35 pm)
    Reply

    Not my dog, but thank you so much Sawyer!

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.

WP-Backgrounds by InoPlugs Web Design and Juwelier Schönmann