TIME TO STEAL: Police are looking for this watch-buying locker-theft suspect



In West Seattle Crime Watch tonight – Southwest Precinct police are hoping you can help identify the person in the photos. They sent the photos and this explanation:

This suspect stole several valuable items from a locker at the LA Fitness at 3900 SW Alaska St on 3/15/2018 between the approximate times of noon to 1:30 pm. He subsequently went to Menashe and Sons Jewelers and used the victim’s credit card to purchase a $6,000 Rolex watch, followed by several other unauthorized transactions in the Tukwila/Southcenter area. Any information on his identity can be directed to the SW Precinct Detective Unit at 206-233-2623.

The case numbers are #18-93279 and #18-94804. You can see two more photos here and here.