TIME TO STEAL: Police are looking for this watch-buying locker-theft suspect

March 29, 2018 8:33 pm
 Crime | West Seattle news | West Seattle police


In West Seattle Crime Watch tonight – Southwest Precinct police are hoping you can help identify the person in the photos. They sent the photos and this explanation:

This suspect stole several valuable items from a locker at the LA Fitness at 3900 SW Alaska St on 3/15/2018 between the approximate times of noon to 1:30 pm. He subsequently went to Menashe and Sons Jewelers and used the victim’s credit card to purchase a $6,000 Rolex watch, followed by several other unauthorized transactions in the Tukwila/Southcenter area.

Any information on his identity can be directed to the SW Precinct Detective Unit at 206-233-2623.

The case numbers are #18-93279 and #18-94804. You can see two more photos here and here.

3 Replies to "TIME TO STEAL: Police are looking for this watch-buying locker-theft suspect"

  • Bob K March 29, 2018 (9:09 pm)
    How do charge 6K on a credit card and not show a picture ID?  What am I missing here?

    • WSB March 29, 2018 (9:15 pm)
      This is all the info we have, so I don’t know whether he did or didn’t, and using somebody else’s credit card without authorization is a crime either way.

  • Hello LA? March 29, 2018 (9:26 pm)
    LA Fitness should know who he is since he was in the locker room. I’m not a member of LA anymore, but was in the past and all their clubs had a front desk check-in. If they don’t know who he is there is something seriously wrong with the management at that place.

