TICKET TIME! Ready to serve up your spot at Taste of West Seattle 2018



(WSB photo from Taste of West Seattle 2017)

It’s the most delicious nonprofit-benefiting event of the year, and an enjoyably efficient way to sample dozens of local food and beverage purveyors – the Taste of West Seattle, presented by and benefiting West Seattle Helpline. As of today, tickets are on sale for this year’s ToWS, which is happening May 24th at The Hall at Fauntleroy. And Helpline is still signing up vendors and sponsors, too. The announcement!

The West Seattle Helpline is THRILLED to announce that Metropolitan Market is back as our presenting sponsor for Taste 2018! Metropolitan Market has been a supporter of the West Seattle Helpline since our organization was founded and we are so thankful for their steadfast support.

This local, community-based food fair is the largest event of its kind in West Seattle. This year’s Taste will feature food and drink from more than 50 different restaurants, breweries, wineries, coffee shops, bakeries, chocolatiers, and more – all from right here in West Seattle!

All proceeds from the event go directly to the West Seattle Helpline’s emergency assistance programs. These services stabilize and support low-income individuals and families in West Seattle and White Center who are recovering from a crisis or unexpected hardship.

The Taste has drawn a sell-out crowd of more than 500 people for the past seven years. Make sure to get your tickets before they sell out!

Also:

Sign up to participate as a West Seattle food/drink vendor – go here

Become a sponsor of the Taste of West Seattle 2018 – go here