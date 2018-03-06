TALK ABOUT IT! Sub Pop’s August Alki party on the agenda at two West Seattle meetings

Two months have gone by since we brought you first word of Sub Pop Records‘ plan for a huge 30th-birthday party at Alki Beach. The August 11th bash is still five months out, but it’s time to talk about it – if you have questions, Sub Pop wants to hear them, and will be at two community groups’ regular March meetings next week for exactly that purpose. The announcement:

Sub Pop Records is celebrating its 30th Anniversary of putting out somewhat well-regarded records, CDs, and tapes. In honor of that, we are hosting an entirely FREE music festival at Alki Beach on August 11th, 2018.

We are expecting a large, fun-loving, and respectable crowd of 30,000 music lovers. Our event will include: 4 stages of live music, beer gardens, merch booths and non-profit tables, and a family-friendly area complete with inflatables, food trucks, and live music for, and perhaps by, kids. This festival will take place from noon to 10 pm along Alki Avenue SW.

Sub Pop will be answering questions regarding all of this at two upcoming neighborhood-association meetings:

Admiral Neighborhood Association:

March 13th, 7 pm at the Sanctuary at Admiral – 2656 42nd Ave SW.

Alki Community Council:

March 15th, 7 pm at Alki UCC – 6115 SW Hinds St.