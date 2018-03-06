West Seattle, Washington

TALK ABOUT IT! Sub Pop’s August Alki party on the agenda at two West Seattle meetings

March 6, 2018 9:27 am
Two months have gone by since we brought you first word of Sub Pop Records‘ plan for a huge 30th-birthday party at Alki Beach. The August 11th bash is still five months out, but it’s time to talk about it – if you have questions, Sub Pop wants to hear them, and will be at two community groups’ regular March meetings next week for exactly that purpose. The announcement:

Sub Pop Records is celebrating its 30th Anniversary of putting out somewhat well-regarded records, CDs, and tapes. In honor of that, we are hosting an entirely FREE music festival at Alki Beach on August 11th, 2018.

We are expecting a large, fun-loving, and respectable crowd of 30,000 music lovers. Our event will include: 4 stages of live music, beer gardens, merch booths and non-profit tables, and a family-friendly area complete with inflatables, food trucks, and live music for, and perhaps by, kids. This festival will take place from noon to 10 pm along Alki Avenue SW.

Sub Pop will be answering questions regarding all of this at two upcoming neighborhood-association meetings:

Admiral Neighborhood Association:
March 13th, 7 pm at the Sanctuary at Admiral – 2656 42nd Ave SW.

Alki Community Council:
March 15th, 7 pm at Alki UCC – 6115 SW Hinds St.

One question we can answer … no, the band lineup hasn’t been announced. Yet.

12 Replies to "TALK ABOUT IT! Sub Pop's August Alki party on the agenda at two West Seattle meetings"

  • onion March 6, 2018 (9:58 am)
    30,000 people (estimated)??? If this is seen as a free music fest, I could imagine the number being even larger.

    What is the largest crowd ever on Alki Beach?

  • just wondering March 6, 2018 (10:24 am)
    Really?  30,000?  

    “I don’t think so Tim”

  • K'lo March 6, 2018 (11:01 am)
    I remember a free concert  (featuring local groups) back in ’69/70 that did not end well. I don’t have a guesstimate of how many people were there, but there were quite a few.  However, things went south when the police showed up and kinda stirred things up. A cop car got overturned, tear gas was tossed, the whole Alki area was closed. Businesses (Spud, Taco Time and Pepperdock) lost inventory because of gas tainted food and were closed for a few days to restock. The whole affair affected lots of folks!

    Oh, the good ol’ days!

    • BlueLightPapa March 6, 2018 (1:22 pm)
      If the last few years are any indication, there will likely be little police presence at Alki, so everything should run smoothly (he says in a sarcastic tone).

      ***siiiiiiigh***

      • WSB March 6, 2018 (2:36 pm)
        Lt. Smith from the precinct is usually at ACC meetings, so next week you should be able to ask him yourself. The precinct usually has continuous presence at major events (Summer Fest, etc.).

  • Vanessa March 6, 2018 (11:03 am)
    I’m wondering as well..thirty thousand people…..?

  • beef March 6, 2018 (12:01 pm)
    I’m assuming they  are using that number from experience. That is probably the total during the whole day, not all at once,that they saw 5 years ago when they held the 25th in Georgetown.

  • SGG March 6, 2018 (12:52 pm)
    Can’t wait!  This will be an awesome event!

  • sleepernw March 6, 2018 (2:10 pm)
    Should be an awesome event for West Seattle 

  • SaraB March 6, 2018 (2:44 pm)
    Sounds like a great event, but I sincerely hope they’re planning for shuttlebuses to get 30,000 people to and from Alki.  It seems like they might want to shut down the street to passenger cars for the day.  It will be a zoo no matter what, so here’s hoping for thoughtful and adequate transportation planning.          

  • thee March 6, 2018 (2:46 pm)
    let’s hope they get some west seattle bands on those stages. 

    the knast

    south sound tug and barge

    black night crash

  • Michael Waldo March 6, 2018 (3:03 pm)
    Thank you for the warning. 30,000 people at Alki beach? I will be no where near there that day. Sounds like chaos and gridlock

