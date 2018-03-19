Tackling the triangle, park, road, and more @ Westwood-Roxhill-Arbor Heights Community Coalition

By Tracy Record

West Seattle Blog editor

The Westwood-Roxhill-Arbor Heights Community Council continues to evolve.

Co-chair Kim Barnes says it’s now meant to function as more of a “support group for committees” – each one, small now and hoping to grow, taking on a particular area of interest. If any are of interest to you – or if there’s something else you’d like to help make happen in the area – jump in!

Among those areas of interest discussed at this month’s WWRHAH meeting:

ROXHILL PARK: The recent kickoff meeting for getting Roxhill into the Park Commons project went well. This would be a two-to-three-year project, Barnes said, “for us to develop ways and means” – some through assistance, some through guidance – “to create more interactive activities in the areas of the park that are less utilized and need ore positive activities in them.”

That would get more people flowing through the park and could dovetail with the ongoing project to rescue Roxhill Bog. The more committee members working on this, the more possibilities they have – art installations, for example. They talked about reaching out to other park constituencies – even into White Center, as the park is close to the city-county line and is of interest to the south too. More discussions are planned, including starting simple, such as senior-geared programs that could involve people from the Daystar retirement center on the park’s east side.

DELRIDGE TRIANGLE: In this case, the triangle refers to the public space adjacent to the bus stop near Delridge/Barton.



(2017 photo)

A Friends of Delridge Triangle group is being created, and will likely apply for a city grant until later in the year.

Related to the area near the triangle, – Barnes went to the recent Southwest Design Review Board meeting for a future storage complex at 9201 Delridge Way SW. She told the board that the proposal she describes as a “giant box” is not desirable for the neighborhood goals, though she knows the zoning allows it. She said “the board ran with” her request that they at least “scrutinize the options thoroughly” for it fitting into a walkable, safe neighborhood, “turn(ing the building) more toward Delridge.” She also said the architect talked with her outside the meeting and wanted to know more about the community’s concerns, interests, and plans for the area.

ROXHILL ELEMENTARY: Friends of Roxhill continues working on the playground project for the school’s move to >EC Hughes in the fall, and will have options soon to be voted on, with a construction bid to be awarded soon, too. The community will have opportunities to help with the project build in early June.

26TH SW: Earl Lee had an update on the ongoing problems along the stretch north of SW Barton that sees hundreds of bus trips daily, damaging the road and shaking houses. He says a new environmental study is planned, and that a subterranean study was done recently.

ENCAMPMENT MEETING: Those in attendance were urged to go to the city meeting tomorrow (6:30 pm March 20th, Joint Training Facility) about whether sanctioned encampment Camp Second Chance will get a permit for another year at the Myers Way Parcels. Overall, it was noted, less unauthorized camping had been observed in the area recently.

HALA APPEAL: WWRHAH is part of the citywide coalition appealing the Environmental Impact Statement for HALA’s Mandatory Housing Affordability component, and Barnes noted the hearing before the city Hearing Examiner is now scheduled for June. She reminded those in attendance that the appeal is not in opposition to affordable housing: “We are for affordable housing, very much so – the basis of the appeal, just to remind everyone, is that the appellant believes the EIS was not (properly done),” that it is “one size fits all” and needs to take neighborhoods’ unique characteristics and challenges into account.

The Westwood-Roxhill-Arbor Heights Community Coalition meets first Tuesdays, 6 pm, at Southwest Library. Check wwrhah.org for updates.