T! R! Y! O! U! T! S! West Seattle High School Cheer Squad seeking next members

(WSB photo: WSHS Cheer Squad members during a recent basketball game)
This time last Saturday, the West Seattle High School girls basketball team was celebrating taking third place at state. They and other student athletes thrive on support of all kinds – not just coaches and parents, but also the Cheer Squad! The WSHS Cheer Squad is in fact about to hold tryouts. One of the cheer coaches, Nadine Nguyen, sent the info – note that it’s a three-step process, involving parents, too:
Clinics
March 21, 2018
4 pm-6 pm West Seattle High School Gym
Parent Meeting
March 23, 2018
4 pm-5 pm West Seattle High School Commons
Tryouts
March 26th- March 28th
4 pm-6 pm West Seattle High School Gym
You must have a completed physical and athletic packet. You may pick these up from the West Seattle High School Main Office. Those students who show up to tryouts without their COMPLETED Athletic Packet will not be allowed to try out. There will be no exceptions to this!
