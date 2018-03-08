West Seattle, Washington

08 Thursday

48℉

UPDATE: Arson detectives investigating car fire at Southwest Athletic Complex

March 8, 2018 3:34 am
|      2 COMMENTS
 |   Crime | West Seattle fires | West Seattle news | Westwood

(UPDATED 11:28 AM with more info from SPD)

3:34 AM: SPD and SFD are investigating that car fire, reported about an hour ago in the Southwest Athletic Complex area. In radio discussion, the car was described as having been found fully engulfed in flames – as shown in the photo tweeted by Pat – with no one inside and no one around.

11:29 AM: SPD confirms that its arson detectives are handling the investigation. The car was a 1996 Toyota Corolla – not reported as stolen, in case you wondered (we did). But given the circumstances, it was impounded after the fire was out.

Share This

2 Replies to "UPDATE: Arson detectives investigating car fire at Southwest Athletic Complex"

  • Diane March 8, 2018 (12:40 pm)
    Reply

    where is the Southwest Athletic Complex located?

    • WSB March 8, 2018 (12:52 pm)
      Reply

      East of Southwest Pool/Neighborhood Service Center, across Thistle from Chief Sealth International High School, across Trenton from the north side of Westwood Village.

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.

WP-Backgrounds by InoPlugs Web Design and Juwelier Schönmann