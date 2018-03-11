SUNDAY READING: Seattle Times magazine spotlights local media, with WSB mention

If you read the Sunday Seattle Times, you might have seen the cover story for this week’s Pacific NW Magazine section, Ron Judd‘s overview of our city’s local-media scene, nine years after the region was rocked by news of the Seattle Post-Intelligencer scrapping its print edition. We’re honored to have been included in the coverage, with Mike Siegel‘s photo of WSB’s living-room newsroom and a mention of independent-local-online-only news leaders/survivors, including us. The story starts on page 10 of the print magazine in today’s Times, and you can also read it online.

It’s now been more than 10 years since WSB went commercial in fall 2007, covering West Seattle 24/7, and we’ve been so busy covering the news that there wasn’t time for an anniversary party, but we do want to say “thank you” – to everyone who comes here to find out what’s up, and to everyone who sends tips and photos and lost/found pet notices and calendar listings and more. “Community collaboration” is and continues to be what WSB is all about. And huge thanks to the local businesses who advertise on WSB – reaching local customers and making it possible for us to continue comprehensive local-news coverage 24/7.