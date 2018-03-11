West Seattle, Washington

12 Monday

SUNDAY READING: Seattle Times magazine spotlights local media, with WSB mention

March 11, 2018 3:28 pm
|      8 COMMENTS
 |   West Seattle news | West Seattle online

If you read the Sunday Seattle Times, you might have seen the cover story for this week’s Pacific NW Magazine section, Ron Judd‘s overview of our city’s local-media scene, nine years after the region was rocked by news of the Seattle Post-Intelligencer scrapping its print edition. We’re honored to have been included in the coverage, with Mike Siegel‘s photo of WSB’s living-room newsroom and a mention of independent-local-online-only news leaders/survivors, including us. The story starts on page 10 of the print magazine in today’s Times, and you can also read it online.

It’s now been more than 10 years since WSB went commercial in fall 2007, covering West Seattle 24/7, and we’ve been so busy covering the news that there wasn’t time for an anniversary party, but we do want to say “thank you” – to everyone who comes here to find out what’s up, and to everyone who sends tips and photos and lost/found pet notices and calendar listings and more. “Community collaboration” is and continues to be what WSB is all about. And huge thanks to the local businesses who advertise on WSB – reaching local customers and making it possible for us to continue comprehensive local-news coverage 24/7.

8 Replies to "SUNDAY READING: Seattle Times magazine spotlights local media, with WSB mention"

  • NW March 11, 2018 (3:32 pm)
    Thanks for being a great local news source but let’s also not promote another reason to move to West Seattle. 

  • Al March 11, 2018 (3:45 pm)
    Congrates

  • Onion March 11, 2018 (4:18 pm)
    I have always admired your dedication and timeliness. Thank you very, very much. West Seattle is a stronger, more connected community thanks to you both.

  • Gina March 11, 2018 (4:38 pm)
    Let the merlot flow!

  • Chas Redmond March 11, 2018 (4:39 pm)
    “… In the civic island of West Seattle…” I love everyone’s characterization about our little metro-in-a-metro (or is that city-in-a-jar?).


  • kumalavula March 11, 2018 (4:57 pm)
    i always go directly to the blog if i want to know what’s happening, whether i’m home in west seattle or checking in from the other side of the globe. the high caliber of journalism, the attention to detail, the care with which you report on issues relevant to our community and the fact other media sources cite your reporting all speak to how well respected you and your work are in the seattle area. all accolades completely well earned!

    thank you for your tireless hard work.

  • JayDee March 11, 2018 (6:06 pm)
    As the Seattle Times gets thinner and thinner you have been consistent and comparatively getting thicker. The CP coffee property purchase may not have happened without your blog. 

    – JayDee

  • Clay Eals March 11, 2018 (6:08 pm)
    Congrats, Tracy and Patrick, for the prominent coverage, and thanks for your assiduous community service over the past decade. You say you haven’t had time for a 10th anniversary party, but that’s not quite true. I was grateful to have the opportunity to do a 10th anniversary interview with you for the Southwest Seattle Historical Society a little more than a year ago as part of SouthWest Stories. Clicking the link and scrolling down will reveal video of the one-hour session, which, to me, at least, was a fine party. Thanks again for taking the time to articulately, enthusiastically and pointedly recount your intrepid history, and thanks for your comprehensive, “How can they possibly do it?” day-in, day-out coverage. The Seattle Times aptly showcased you with a photo. You set and continually meet an admirably high standard for journalism, and given the sad and stark decline in other areas of the profession, we in West Seattle are profoundly fortunate.

    Clay Eals

