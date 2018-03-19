Southwest Athletic Complex track and field renovations to start in May, with 2-phase schedule

A document in the agenda packet for this Wednesday’s Seattle Public Schools board meeting shows the timeline for upcoming work at Southwest Athletic Complex, the stadium and sports fields just south of Chief Sealth International High School. The levy-funded $1.5 million project “will include replacement of the existing synthetic turf at football, softball, and baseball fields using cork infill, refurbishing the existing rubberized running track, and associated work,” according to the document. A timeline is set for two phases of work – the first, starting on the track in mid-May, to be complete before graduation ceremonies at the stadium in late June, and then right after those events, field improvements will start, to be done before football practice begins August 15th. The agenda item seeks to award the contract to King County Directors’ Association, described as “a purchasing cooperative owned by Washington State Public School Districts.”