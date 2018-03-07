West Seattle, Washington

SEEN OFF WEST SEATTLE: U.S. Coast Guard Aids to Navigation Team vessel

March 7, 2018 1:10 pm
Thanks to the texter who tipped us about a U.S. Coast Guard vessel close-in off Alki Beach a little while ago. We went over for a photo and discovered it’s with the USCG Aids to Navigation Team (here’s what they do). We have a message out to the USCG in hopes of finding out what it was up to, so close to shore. Also in the area, according to MarineTraffic.com, two other USCG vessels – buoy tender USCGC Henry Blake (which we last mentioned after receiving a photo in 2014) and USCGC Midgett.

  • Ron Swanson March 7, 2018 (1:44 pm)
    For a minute I thought this headline meant the Coast Guard was helping the city’s Navigation Team deal with raft people.

    • WSB March 7, 2018 (1:48 pm)
      Sorry, I ran out of time for something pithy, and can’t even find a name for the boat itself beyond its number. Although the merch for the team shortens it to ANT Puget Sound, so I spent a moment or two first trying to find out if the vessel itself was called Ant … some days info is easy to find, some days it’s not. Currently spending way too much time trying to find out more about an unrelated public-art sighting … TR

    • Sharon March 7, 2018 (2:10 pm)
      My thought exactly. LOL

  • Claude March 7, 2018 (2:07 pm)
    From the Junction, a Coast Guard Vessel appeared to be on fire (or conducting fire training?)

    • WSB March 7, 2018 (2:19 pm)
      That’s the Midgett, mentioned above. Pretty sure it’s training but … I have yet to get a call back from USCG.

